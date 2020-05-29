Transportation Cabinet Installs honorary signage on state routes designated during 2020 General Assembly

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet alerts motorists to look for newly installed honorary roadside signs recognizing community accomplishments and individuals who have improved the lives of fellow Kentuckians.

The Department of Highways District 3 office installed signs in Monroe County displaying honorary names on two roads designated by the 2020 General Assembly.

“Ceremonially naming roads and bridges is a popular tradition Kentuckians take pride in to recognize people and milestones that bring respect to the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Jim Gray.

Locally, new signage appears on the following routes:

Monroe County along KY 163 and KY 100 signs have been installed saying "Monroe County Home of the 2019 KHSAA Class A Pole Vault and High Jump State Champion Grace Turner"

"Ms. Grace Turner is a gifted athlete, and her achievements are a testament to what can be accomplished through hard work and determination," Rep. Bart Rowland said. "By breaking the Class A State Record for pole vaulting, she outshined the competition and brought great pride to Monroe County. This highway sign is a visual reminder of our communities' respect and admiration for Ms. Turner's victory. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors. I am confident she will continue to be successful in anything she puts her mind to."

Fifty-nine honorary names were designated statewide and will appear on 13 bridges, 29 roads, and 16 honorary locations.

Signage will remain posted indefinitely unless otherwise specified in House Joint Resolution 105.

KY 100 Sign.jpg

KY 163 Sign.jpg