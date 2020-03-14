Transportation Cabinet issues emergency order for commercial drivers assisting in COVID-19 relief efforts

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray on Friday signed an emergency order temporarily suspending certain regulatory restrictions on motor carriers engaged in delivering goods and services to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts.

The order will expedite the delivery of bottled water, food, water, medicine, fuel, and other critical supplies.

This order also applies to vehicles engaged in response efforts in affected areas.

“Our Cabinet is pleased to play a part in ensuring needed supplies get to Kentuckians and neighboring states as quickly as possible in the interest of public health and safety,” said Secretary Gray.

The order temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing relief to affected areas.

In addition, the order authorizes the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles.

To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.

The order went into effect on March 13 and will be through April 12 and may be extended if needed.