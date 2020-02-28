Trapped driver rescued then charged

The Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Kentucky highways 640 and 1330 at around 3:00 p.m. Friday, for a wreck four miles north of Summer Shade. Deputies say Beverly Hagan failed to stop at the intersection, crossing both travel lanes and exiting the roadway.

Police say Hagan's Mustang then went down an earth embankment and struck a large stump, causing it to overturn. The vehicle came to final rest on its roof, trapping Hagan inside. Hagan was extracted via mechanical means by the Summer Shade VFD and taken to TJ Samson

Hospital.

Police say preliminary evidence indicates Hagan was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision and seat belts were not in use.

Hagan was cited to Metcalfe District Court on the following charges:

• Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense

• Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container Prohibited

• Failure to Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense

• Failure to Wear Seat belt

The collision remains under investigation by Deputy Logan Richardson, assisted at the scene by Sheriff Lonnie Hodges and Deputy Mike Burton. Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Summer Shade VFD, and the Edmonton-Metcalfe VFD also assisted.

