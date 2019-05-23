Traveling Italian Water Circus comes to Bowling Green

Cirque Italia, the first traveling Italian Water Circus with a 35,000-gallon water stage and artists from all over the world will be performing in Bowling Green Thursday night.

The company is premiering its newest show "Aqua" on May 23 with scheduled performances through Monday, May 27.

The event is set up in the parking lot of the Greenwood Mall at 2625 Scottsville Road.

Times are as followed:

• May 23rd (THURS): 7:30pm

• May 24th (FRI): 7:30pm

• May 25th (SAT): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

• May 26th (SUN): 1:30pm & 4:30pm

• May 27th (MON): 1:30pm & 4:30pm (Memorial Day)