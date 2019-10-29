Travis Lock being sued for alleged assault

Attorney Travis Lock is being sued in Simpson County Civil Court by the victim in an alleged assault charge against him in criminal court.

Troy Tims is suing Lock for damages he says he suffered when Lock allegedly assaulted him in November of last year. Tims says Lock punched him repeatedly when Tims asked him what he was doing on Leon Alexander's property. The lawsuit says Lock told them he had permission, but the land owner's said he did not.

Tims is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, an injunction to keep Lock from any contact with Tims' family, attorneys' fees, court costs, and more.

