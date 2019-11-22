Travis Lock's Assault Trial may be Continued

The prosecution makes a motion to vacate the trial date in the assault case against Timothy Madden's former attorney, Travis Lock.

According to Special Prosecutor Ryan Rice's motion, the victim in the alleged assault, Troy Tims, has recently experienced deteriorating health, reportedly suffering severe headaches and vomiting blood in August, being life-flighted to Vanderbilt's ICU in October for thickening of the blood in the vertebral arteries, and a sudden onset of blindness in November when he was also told he had had a stroke.

Rice wants to vacate the December 18, 2019 trial date and continue the trial when Tims is healthier. Tims is suing Lock for allegedly assaulting him when Tims asked him what he was doing on Leon Alexander's property in November of 2018.