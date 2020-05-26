Trek at the Track returns to NCM Motorsports Park

Trek at the Track, presented by Med Center Health, will once again be offered on Tuesday nights at the NCM Motorsports Park beginning June 2, 2020. The program was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 guidelines. The NCM Motorsports Park will be reopening to the public on June 1.

“To say this program is needed now more than ever would be an understatement,” shared Mitch Wright, General Manager of the NCM Motorsports Park. “After being quarantined at home for weeks, it's safe to say we are all eager to get outside for fresh air and return to our (new) normal. We’re thrilled to have so much ongoing support and interest from the Bowling Green community."

Trek at the Track is a free program which offers a safe, enclosed environment for individuals, friends and families to come walk, jog, skate or bicycle on the 3.2 mile road course. The track features a variety of elevations changes, too, offering a dynamic surface to exercise on. There are a number of configurations allowing guests to customize the length of experience they’d like to enjoy.

Pets are welcome at the facility if they are on a leash, and owners must clean up after their animals. Roller blades and roller skates are welcome; however skateboards are asked to use the skatepark downtown instead. Helmets are required. No motorized vehicles are allowed on the track during this activity. In the paddock, a large, flat, paved surface is available for anyone doing speed work.

Trek at the Track is made possible with the support of local businesses including Med Center Health, Nat’s Outdoor Sports and SKY Pediatric Dentistry.

It is offered, weather permitting:

Tuesdays from June 2 to August 25 from 5:00-8:00pm and Tuesdays in September from 5:00-7:00pm.

To further give back to the community during this time, the month of June will be designated as a canned food drive benefiting the Salvation Army in Bowling Green. Each Tuesday throughout the month of June, there will be drop off stations placed near the garage complex. Captain Michael Cox shared that they're specifically in need of canned goods, cereal, pasta, various types of noodles and beanie weenies.

The track is at I-65, exit 28, just off Porter Pike at 505 Kimberlee A. Fast Drive.