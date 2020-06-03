Trek at the Track returns to NCM this summer

Tuesday June 2, Trek at the Track returned to NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green.

Trek at the Track is a free program which offers a safe, enclosed environment for individuals, friends and families to come walk, jog, skate or bicycle on the 3.2 mile road course. The track features a variety of elevations changes, too, offering a dynamic surface to exercise on. There are a number of configurations allowing guests to customize the length of experience they’d like to enjoy.

Pets are welcome at the facility if they are on a leash, and owners must clean up after their animals. Rollerblades and roller skates are welcome; however, skateboards are asked to use the skatepark downtown instead. Helmets are required. No motorized vehicles are allowed on the track during this activity. In the paddock, a large, flat, paved surface is available for anyone doing speed work.

Trek at the Track is made possible with the support of local businesses including Med Center Health, Nat’s Outdoor Sports, and SKY Pediatric Dentistry.

It is offered, weather permitting:

Tuesdays from June 2 to August 25 from 5:00-8:00pm and Tuesdays in September from 5:00-7:00pm.