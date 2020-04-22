TriStar Greenview celebrates Earth Day by cultivating new beginnings

Today is earth day and in honor of the day TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital decided to donate it back to the public and also in prayer with help from Crossland Community Church, Chuck's lawn care, and Alvaton Nursery and Landscape.

To celebrate the life of our community Greenview says, by planting a tree that will symbolize the renewal of what is to come in life after COVID-19.

"Everyone has gone through a lot, any care giver, first responder, they've gone through a lot and we wanted to talk about that new beginning and what that future looks like and the tree kind of represented we're going to have to cultivate new ideas, new beginnings, new norms, sort of like cultivating a tree," said Mike Sherrod CEO of Greenview Regional Hospital.



Greenview says we live in a blessed community where everyone has done their part to stay the course during this pandemic and decided to honor this earth day with new beginnings.

