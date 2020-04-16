TriStar Greenview wants public to know not to delay a visit, ER is safe

The coronavirus pandemic is changing our daily lives and it's made some fear about going to the hospital for medical care in case of an emergency.

Tri-Star Greenview hospital says they have been seeing patients lately who have been waiting too long to seek treatment because of that fear.

Greenview says do not delay if you are experiencing health issues, such as having chest pain or abdominal pain. And also says the hospital has sectioned off patients being treated for COVID-19 from non-COVID infected patients to ensure the protection of all patients.

"In the community where we've definitely sectioned off an area for COVID patients. Particularity if you think you're someone who is susceptible for it there is a designated area for that and a specific amount of care that is provided for those patients," said cardiologist, Dr. Jerry Roy "But for folks who don't suspect it, they're in a completely different area and not involved with that specific care."

The hospital also wants to address that they're taking aggressive action at their facility to prevent the spread of the illness for patients and staff alike.

Greenview has these following tips and information they're sharing about their coronavirus plan of action about patients who should need to seek medical care and operations at their facility.

Do not delay if you are experiencing health issues such as having chest pain, abdominal pain, etc.

-It would be a real tragedy to delay life-saving care.

-We have staff and equipment needed to help you.

-Treatments can be time-sensitive: such as Cardiac or Stroke problems

-Especially evident with cardiac where hospitals are seeing much fewer people presenting with a symptom like heart attack

-Diabetic patients who have wounds – they are delaying wound treatment. This can result in unfortunate amputations that could have possibly been avoided through normal outpatient visits or even telehealth as the issue would have been caught sooner.

Patient Safety Measures at Greenview in regards to COVID-19

We have made the hospital as safe as any environment can be.

Screening process at all entrances

-Taking temp, giving mask, asking about symptoms

This includes Physicians and staff. All staff is wearing masks. We have a universal mask policy in placement.

-No Visitors – unless life-threatening exceptions

-Infection Prevention Measures in the ER

-Dedicated Staff for COVID-19 patients

We dedicated staff that is only caring for patients arriving with respiratory symptoms.

We have separate dedicated staff to care for patients arriving with symptoms that are not respiratory or COVID-19 such as heart attacks, stroke symptoms, etc.

-Dedication Areas only for COVID-19 patients

All patients coming to the ER are being cared for in a specific area away from patients without respiratory symptoms.

-Cleaning procedures after each patient visit

In our ER, each room is thoroughly cleaned after each patient visit with antiviral, antibacterial cleaning solutions regardless if the patient has presented with respiratory symptoms.

In addition, all high touch surfaces in the common areas of the facility such as door handles, handrails, elevator buttons, light switches, and water fountains are being cleaned in more frequent intervals.

