Trick-or-Treaters pour into Pumpkin Alley

Those in the know, Know the place to go for Halloween is Pumpkin Alley.

Ghosts and goblins of every size and stature ventured out into the spooky night to get their hands on tasty treats.

For years this Briarwood neighborhood has been committed to putting on a safe Halloween trick-or-treating experience for kids of all ages. Pumpkin Alley even has its own president, who's proud of the dedication of his neighbors to entertain the hundreds of kids who visit on Halloween night.

