Tricks and treats; Halloween events happening around Bowling Green

Ghosts, gargoyles, and goblins, oh my!

Halloween is right around the corner and throughout the Bowling Green community, there are several events planned for a spooky good time.

For the first time ever Bowling Green Police are hosting a trunk or treat behind the police station.

"We absolutely want to be involved in the community because this is where we entertain, this is where we eat, where we go to the movies, where we go to church, where our kids go to school," said Ronnie Ward, Public Information Officer for the Bowling Green Police Department.

The trunk or treat is scheduled for Monday, October 28th from 6 pm to 8 pm.

"Right now we are somewhere around 34 trunks that we have I think our back lot should be pretty full," said Ward. "We are doing smores on top of that with popcorn and cotton candy and then all of the trunks that will be set up."

Organizers say parking for the event will be across the street at BGMU and they will have Main Street closed off beside the police station to make it safe for people to walk over.

Also for the first time is that Rockin' Trick or Treat presented by Crocker Law Firm will be held inside the Bowling Green Ballpark.

"And we love that it's going to be where the Hot Rods play because it offers a controlled and safe environment for families to enjoy trick or treating," said Whitney Kinslow, with Crocker Law Firm.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29th from 4 pm-6 pm with a showing of the movie Beetlejuice following.

"Once you're inside the venue parents aren't going to have to worry about traffic and they are not going to have to worry about some of the safety concerns that can come with taking kids door to door to trick or treat," said Kinslow.

Both events are free, but the concessions stand at the Bowling Green Ballpark will cost money at the Rockin' Trick or Treat.

For more information about Rockin' Trick or Treat call 270-783-3248.

For more information about the Bowling Green Police Department's trunk or treat call 270-393-4596.