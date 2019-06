Tristar Greenview is celebrating the opening of a new surgery center with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new center will be an ambulatory surgical center, meaning it will serve patients who won't need to stay overnight.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is Tuesday July 25th at 3 p.m. on-site at the new location at the following address. Refreshments and public tours will be available after the ceremony:

484 Golden Autumn Way

Bowling Green, KY 42103.