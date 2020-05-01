Tristar Greenview to Re-Introduce Surgeries

At TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, we remain diligent in our

fight against COVID-19. The health and safety of our patients, caregivers, and communities are and will continue to be our top priority. As we continue to monitor the trajectory of this pandemic as well as state and federal policies, we have begun to thoughtfully re-introduce scheduled procedures and surgeries to ensure that those who have been waiting for important care have access to treatment. Many people in our

community have medical needs unrelated to COVID-19 that should not be ignored.

“It is important to safely provide the care our patients need to reduce harm and suffering,” said Mike Sherrod, Chief Execution Officer of TriStar Greenview. “There are many patient cases previously scheduled before we suspended elective surgery forcing their care to be postponed. We have collaborated with our physicians to provide this care in a prioritized manner with state guidelines to protect our patients, colleagues and

physicians. “

Over the past few months, we have been and will continue to follow

guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), maintaining and often exceeding their guidance. We are taking the following precautions to help ensure the safety of our patients and colleagues:

• Screening for all patients, visitors, and staff before entering facilities.

• Treating COVID-19 patients in isolated areas of the hospital separate from other patients in our care. Patients with scheduled procedures are assigned caregivers who are not caring for COVID-19 patients during their shift.

• Universal masking throughout the facility where all caregivers wear masks, which exceeds CDC guidelines.

• Heightened infection prevention policies, including the removal of high-touch items such as magazines, toys, and vending machines. Food and drinks are prohibited in clinical units to prevent the spread of illness. We are in continuous communication with state and local health departments, and those surgeons who have direct responsibility for their patients. We continue to follow Centers for Medicare and Medicaid

Services (CMS) recommendations as they evolve, and our hospital will acc accommodate procedures that physicians determine to be appropriate within those recommendations.

To find out more about TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, please visit www.TriStarGreenview.com.

