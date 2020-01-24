Trojans stun Patriots in boys and girls double header

Updated: Fri 11:08 PM, Jan 24, 2020

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) -- Barren County Trojans and Trojanettes defeat the Patriots and Lady Patriots in a boys and girls double header.

The Trojanettes defeated the Lady Patriots with a final score of 63-53.

The Trojans defeated the Patriots 57-45.

 
