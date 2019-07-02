Troopers, local kids join in on fun at Trooper Island Camp

Trooper Island Camp is in full swing this summer, inviting kids from South Central and Western Kentucky counties to take part in the camp during this first week of July.

Trooper Daniel Priddy of KSP Post 3 plays volleyball with some of the campers from the counties served by the post. (Photo: Madison Martin)

"It's cool, because these kids get to come to an island. Who can say they've ever been to an island," said Aleigha Judd, a camp counselor.

About 60 kids are experiencing summer camp at the island for a week, from counties served by KSP Posts 3 and 16, based out of Bowling Green and Henderson.

Alongside the kids, aged 9 to 12 years old, are local troopers joining in on the action.

"That's kinda what we wanted to put out there is an experience with law enforcement, especially Kentucky State Police. I think this is the best thing our agency can do to reach out to the community," said Trooper Daniel Priddy of KSP Post 3.

There's plenty of fun to get into, such as fishing, swimming, kayaking, archery, and of course, free time to play ball.

It provides an easier environment to get to know the people who are meant to protect them.

"They're like our dads -- they come and check on us, they check on the kids, it's a really fun interaction," Judd said of the dynamic.

"They're a lot of fun, because they're not like our parents, they don't like just sit around, they actually play with us," said Carter, a first-time camper at Trooper Island.

The camp is also fully operated on donations, so that kids who might not have otherwise had the opportunity to experience summer camp get to.

"To form memories that are positive that they'll hold forever -- it's a very rewarding opportunity," Priddy said.

The camp has reach state-wide, bringing in kids from different post districts every week from late May to the end of July.

"It helps you see that -- yeah, they're in uniform, yeah, they seem scary, but they're actually really amazing people, and they're there for you, just as much as they are for anyone else, especially the kids, which is awesome," said Hayli Pillar, a camp counselor.

"They help us when we need help; they're like comfort to us," said Jamenski, a first-year camper.

Local troopers tell us they'll be putting on a fireworks show on the Fourth of July for the campers.