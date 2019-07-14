Tropical Depression Barry To Dampen Your New Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Sunday, July 14, 2019
We rounded out the weekend on a quiet note as clouds moved in. A stray shower can't be ruled out through the overnight; however, most should stay dry. Remnants of what is now Tropical Depression Barry in the Gulf will have some impact on our weather this week. We see the first chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late Monday. Best chances move in as we head into late Tuesday and into the overnight hours then continuing into Wednesday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times during this period before shower chances diminish late next week and the heat will be back on as we approach the weekend.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Shower Possible
Low 70, winds CALM
MONDAY: Humid with Scattered Thunderstorms
High 84, Low 72, winds SE-6
TUESDAY: Scattered Thunderstorms, Locally Heavy Rainfall
High 85, Low 71, winds S-17, G-30
