Tropical Depression Barry To Dampen Your New Week

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, July 14, 2019

We rounded out the weekend on a quiet note as clouds moved in. A stray shower can't be ruled out through the overnight; however, most should stay dry. Remnants of what is now Tropical Depression Barry in the Gulf will have some impact on our weather this week. We see the first chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late Monday. Best chances move in as we head into late Tuesday and into the overnight hours then continuing into Wednesday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times during this period before shower chances diminish late next week and the heat will be back on as we approach the weekend.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Shower Possible

Low 70, winds CALM

MONDAY: Humid with Scattered Thunderstorms

High 84, Low 72, winds SE-6

TUESDAY: Scattered Thunderstorms, Locally Heavy Rainfall

High 85, Low 71, winds S-17, G-30

