Tropical Rains From "Barry" Move In

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, July 15, 2019

Remnants of what is now Tropical Depression Barry will have some impact on our weather this week. We see the first chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday. Best chances move in as we head into late Tuesday and into the overnight hours then continuing into Wednesday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times during this period before shower chances diminish late in the week. Summer heat and humidity return for the upcoming weekend with highs back in the mid-90s.

MONDAY: Humid with Scattered Thunderstorms

High 87, Low 72, winds SE-6

TUESDAY: Breezy with Scattered T/Storms, Locally Heavy Rainfall

High 86, Low 71, winds S-15, G-30

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with Scattered Thunderstorms

High 86, Low 73, winds SW-15

