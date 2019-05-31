Trp. Daniel Priddy wins Kentucky Trooper of the Year Award

Daniel Priddy was named Kentucky State Police Post 3 Trooper of the Year in 2018 for his day to day sacrifices as a KSP trooper.

Yesterday he was honored as the Kentucky State Police Trooper of the Year for the state of Kentucky.

Trooper Priddy is the collision reconstructionist for KSP Post 3.

Last year alone he had 15 reconstructions of wrecks in our local area.

Daniel Priddy, KSP Trooper, says, “I don’t think anyone kind of comes into law enforcement thinking they're going to get awards or any type of that. We all just try to get into it to help people and to be recognized for your job you know trying to provide help and assistance to people you know it’s a tremendous honor.”

Trooper Priddy was presented the Trooper of the Year Award yesterday in Lexington at the Kentucky State Police Annual Sworn Award Ceremony.

Trooper Priddy said the team at KSP Post 3 are the greatest group of people he could ask for.

