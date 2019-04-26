Truck crashes into Bowling Green school bus; driver of the truck arrested

A truck crashed into a Bowling Green school bus early Friday morning.

The accident happened on the corner of Veterans and Gordon Avenue in Bowling Green.

Authorities say no kids on the bus were hurt.

A witness says the other driver was in a Dodge pick-up truck and the engine caught fire.

According to Bowling Green City Schools, there were high school students on the bus and were taken to their destination by another bus.

The accident is still under investigation. Police say the driver of the truck was arrested.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.