Truck driver killed at Logan Aluminum

A truck driver was killed at Logan Aluminum in an accident last Wednesday.

David Eblen, of Page Trucking, died Wednesday, November 13.

Logan Aluminum tells us Eblen was killed in the morning while loading his truck.

Mike Buckentin, President of Logan Aluminum, released a statement Monday morning.

"We are deeply saddened by David Eblen’s passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and to the Page Trucking team. Page Trucking has been transporting material in and out of Logan for over a year. During this time David had interactions with our shipping and gate security departments, and Bluegrass employees while at the plant. Local authorities have conducted an initial investigation and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration has been notified and was on site last week. We will partner with the local authorities, OSHA, and with Page to fully understand the root cause of this tragic event."