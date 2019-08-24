Truck with trailer attached hits bicyclist in Franklin, results in fatality

One man has died after being hit by a truck while on his bicycle in Franklin Saturday mornnig.

Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green, received a call of a single vehicle accident involving a bicyclist at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The accident happened near 2200 Moody Road in Simpson County.

Detective Mike Wathen responded to the collision, along with other KSP personnel.

Investigation revealed that 64-year-old Donald Davis, of Morgantown, was riding a bicycle westbound on Moody Road, a rural undivided roadway.

79-year-old Raymond Mann, of Franklin, was operating a 2003 Toyota pickup with attached trailer, hauling agricultural equipment, was traveling eastbound.

Donald Davis attempted to move to the shoulder of the road when he lost control of his bicycle, causing him to fall to the roadway.

Davis was then struck by the trailer portion of Raymond Mann’s vehicle.

Davis was pronounced deceased on scene by the Simpson County Coroner. There were no injuries reported by Raymond Mann.

The investigation continues and is currently being led by Detective Mike Wathen. Detective Wathen was assisted on scene by Simpson County EMS, Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, Simpson County Coroner other KSP personnel.

