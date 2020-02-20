Trump ally Roger Stone to be sentenced as case roils Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roger Stone, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, faces sentencing Thursday on his convictions for witness tampering and lying to Congress.

Roger Stone leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The action in federal court comes amid Trump’s unrelenting defense of his longtime confidant that has led to a mini-revolt inside the Justice Department and allegations the president has interfered in the case.

Trump has denounced as a “miscarriage of justice” the initial recommendation by Justice Department prosecutors that Stone receive at least seven years in prison.

Attorney General William Barr then backed off that recommendation, prompting four prosecutors to quit Stone’s case.

