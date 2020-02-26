Trump campaign sues NY Times for defamation over Putin

The campaign to reelect President Donald Trump is suing The New York Times for defamation.

The campaign filed the lawsuit in state court in New York on Wednesday.

Trump campaign says it’s filed a lawsuit against the NYT pic.twitter.com/JELrUTkSMO — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 26, 2020

It said that the newspaper published an Op-Ed article by a former executive editor saying that the campaign made a deal with Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy to help defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The lawsuit says the Times knew it was publishing false information when it published the essay in March 2019 in its Opinion section, “but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign."

The lawsuit sought unspecified damages.

Eileen Murphy, a spokeswoman for the Times, said in a statement that the Trump campaign had turned to the courts to punish an opinion writer for having an opinion it found unacceptable.

“Fortunately, the law protects the right of Americans to express their judgments and conclusions ... we look forward to vindicating that right in this case,” Murphy said.

President Trump's re-election campaign is suing The New York Times over an essay published in the Opinion section in March 2019https://t.co/rlF6qyg0mC pic.twitter.com/ExtfEb5kDI — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 26, 2020

