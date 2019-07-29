Trump endorses Kentucky Attorney General nominee Daniel Cameron

President Donald Trump endorsed Republican nominee for Attorney General Daniel Cameron Monday in a tweet calling him a rising "star" in the Republican Party.

Trump said Cameron, who would be the first African American Attorney General in Kentucky history, would be tough on crime, strong on borders, and would fight for the second amendment.

Cameron said he was honored to receive the endorsement of the President.

“It’s truly an honor to be endorsed by the President. And it’s humbling to be recognized as a future leader of our party,” Cameron said. “To the people of Kentucky, I pledge to you this: as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of our Commonwealth, I will fight for you every day and work with every fiber of my being to restore honor and integrity to the role of Attorney General. I will proudly stand with President Trump and federal law enforcement to address the drug crisis and combat illegal immigration.”

....He is tough on Crime, Strong on Borders, and will fight for our Second Amendment. Daniel will never let you down. He has my Full and Complete Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Cameron recently spoke to 13 News about his vision to "clean up" the Attorney General's office.

"The office of Attorney General needs to be reclaimed as the chief law enforcement officer of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. I think this office needs to do a good job of being the advocate for our commonwealth's and county attorneys, and for our law enforcement community more globally. But in addition to that there's a Department of Criminal Investigations within the office of Attorney General. I think that office needs to be plussed up so we can use that office to go after drug challenges that we have here in the Commonwealth."