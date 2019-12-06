Trump looking to reconsider requirement for low-flow toilets

President Donald Trump says his administration is looking into revising the water-saving standard on toilets in areas where water is not scarce.

While meeting with business owners about deregulation efforts, Trump told reporters Friday that the Environmental Protection Agency is considering revising the current federal standard that requires new toilets to use no more than 1.6 gallons per flush. He says people are flushing “10 times, 15 times” and end up using more water than they would if they only had to flush once.