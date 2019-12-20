Trump rails against delay in moving impeachment to Senate

A top ally of President Donald Trump says the president is angry that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has delayed sending articles of impeachment to the Republican Senate.

President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a "Merry Christmas rally" in Battle Creek.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said after a White House meeting Thursday that Trump is mad that they would "deny him his day in court."

Pelosi announced Wednesday she would delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate until Republican leaders offer more details about how they will handle an expected trial.

That brought a sour response from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said "the prosecutors appear to have developed cold feet."

McConnell added: "Fine with me.”

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.