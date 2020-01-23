Trump to attend anti-abortion rally in Washington

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on prayer in public schools, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Updated: Thu 11:35 AM, Jan 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump will become the first president to attend the annual anti-abortion gathering in Washington called the March for Life.

Trump has made it a priority to embrace social conservatives, particularly on the issue of abortion.

He has sent members of his administration to speak at the march and has spoken via a video link. He’s going in person to this week’s event.

“See you on Friday ... Big Crowd!” Trump tweeted Wednesday as he returned to the White House after a trip to Switzerland.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 