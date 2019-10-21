Trump to hold rally in Lexington in support of Bevin's campaign

Governor Matt Bevin hopes to get a boost from President Trump just ahead of election day.

Donald Trump will attend a rally at Lexington's Rupp Arena to support the governor's reelection campaign.

Trump's last visit to Kentucky was about two months ago, when he spoke at the 75th AMVETS National Convention in Louisville.

Andy Beshear has criticized what he calls Bevin's focus on national issues.

"The race isn't about the White House," Beshear said. "It's what's going on in your house."

The doors at Rupp Arena will open at 4 p.m. November 4. The rally begins at 7 p.m.

Officials have yet to release an agenda, but a press release said Donald Trump looks forward to sharing his accomplishments with Kentuckians.