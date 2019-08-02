Trump tweets about reported break-in at Cummings' home

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is tweeting about a reported robbery at the Baltimore home of Rep. Elijah Cummings. Trump has denigrated Cummings this week, calling his majority-black district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."
On Friday, Trump tweeted, "Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!"
Police said they received a report of a burglary at 3:40 a.m. Saturday at a West Baltimore home, but it was unknown whether property was taken. The Baltimore Sun, citing state property records, reported the break-in happened at Cummings' home.
Cummings' House Oversight Committee has been investigating Trump family members serving in the White House.
The break-in came hours before Trump launched a Twitter tirade against Cummings.
Andy Eichar, Cummings' press secretary, said Thursday Cummings was unavailable for comment.
Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019