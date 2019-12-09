Tuesday The Bitter Cold Returns

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Monday, December 9, 2019

We kicked off the new week with warm temperatures in the 60s for Monday. An overcast sky with showers along a cold front move through tonight. Cold air rushes in behind the front and we will see rain change over to snow for the morning hours Tuesday and ending by mid-afternoon. Accumulations are possible and likely further to the southeast. How much will greatly depend on if the cold air rushes out our moisture and where the dry versus saturated air will be. One thing for sure is colder air returns for midweek. Highs will only be in the 40s, lows in the 20s until somewhat warmer air moves in for the weekend.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Breezy with Scattered Showers Likely

Low 36, winds NW-13

TUESDAY: Snow Showers Possible Up To Midday, Colder

AM High 38, Low 21, winds NW-7

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, but Chilly

High 41, Low 24, winds SW-4

