Turning A Bit Unsettled For Midweek

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Gorgeous sunshine and warm temperatures rolled on into our Monday! We continue to stay dry until Tuesday evening. That's when a weak front slides in from the north, bringing us a chance for a few widely scattered showers and thundershowers. The chance for spotty showers lasts into Wednesday before a second, more potent system arrives Thursday. That one brings with it a better chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms. Rain moves out Thursday night, paving the way for a dry start to our upcoming weekend with seasonably warm temperatures. An isolated shower is possible Saturday but temperatures will stay warm in the mid to upper 70s, rising into the low 80s Monday.

TUESDAY: P/Sunny, Breezy and Warm, An Evening Shower Possible

High 80, Low 58, winds SW-13

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated T/Showers Possible

High 77, Low 58, winds S-5

THURSDAY: Showers and T/Storms Likely

High 75, Low 55, winds SW-9

