Turning Breezy, then Rainy!

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

After a nice Wednesday, a warm front moves through tonight, spreading clouds into the region. Thursday looks warmer, but expect a mostly cloudy sky along with a chance for a few showers during the day. Rain becomes more widespread Thursday night and continues into Friday. Showers finally move out late Saturday, with the rest of the weekend looking dry. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend but will be warming up again Thanksgiving week. The big travel days leading up to Thanksgiving look breezy and unsettled with chances for rain both times.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and Breezy with a Few Showers

High 63, Low 48, winds SW-15

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely

High 52, Low 40, winds NE-7

SATURDAY: Showers Ending Late, Cool

High 50, Low 28, winds NW-7