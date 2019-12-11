Turning Sunny And Seasonable

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Much colder air has filtered into our region! Despite all the clouds, dry air won the battle Tuesday, keeping accumulating snow out of our immediate area. Sunshine returns Wednesday, with readings warming back into the 40s. The warming trend continues into Thursday along with fair skies. Our next chance of rain shows up Friday into Saturday. A more potent system looks to bring mainly rain to our area Monday with perhaps a change to light snow as the system moves out Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Chilly

High 44, Low 24, winds SW-6

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 51, Low 34, winds SE-5

FRIDAY: A Chance of Showers

High 50, Low 41, winds SE-5

