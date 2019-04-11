Turning Unsettled

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, April 11, 2019

...WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 7AM FRIDAY...

It was warm and windy day for your Thursday, with a high of 84° making it the warmest day so far in 2019. But big changes are in store for the weekend. The unsettled pattern gets going late tonight as a round of showers and thunderstorms sweep through overnight and early Friday morning. The severe threat is low but isolated damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out. We clear out Friday afternoon with highs only climbing into the mid 70s. Saturday starts dry before widespread showers and storms return Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday looks to be very wet and windy, with gusts up to 40 MPH possible.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: AM Showers/Storms, then Partly Sunny

High 74, Low 48, winds SW-12

SATURDAY: M/Cloudy, Showers & T/Storms Toward Evening

High 70, Low 58, winds E-8

SUNDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Windy

High 72, Low 40, winds SW-20-40