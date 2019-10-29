Turning Wet, then Turning COLD!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

A sharp cold front is on the approach and is set to stall over our region Wednesday morning. Heavy rain is possible at times Wednesday into Halloween Thursday. There is a Marginal Risk for isolated damaging wind gusts with storms Wednesday. Showers end late Thursday afternoon, but it will be a raw, chilly evening for Trick-or-Treaters, with temps falling through the 40s and stiff westerly breezes sending wind chills in the 30s! The coldest air of the season moves in for the upcoming weekend with a possible hard freeze Friday and Saturday nights as lows drop into the upper 20s! As we head into Election Day (Tuesday), sunshine will prevail, although next week begins on a chilly note. We will see readings moderate back to near seasonal norms by Election Day.

**Don't forget, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2am as we set our clocks BACK one hour!**

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Rain Likely, A Few Thunderstorms Possible

High 68, Low 55, winds S-8

THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Breezy, Rain Likely, Turning Colder Late

AM High 60 (Temps Fall into 40s by Evening), Low 28, winds W-15

FRIDAY: Sunny but Chilly

High 52, Low 29, winds NE-5

