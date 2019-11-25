Turning Windy and Wet!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, November 25, 2019

Monday was nice, but the winds of change take over as we head into Tuesday. Winds will be gusty from the south at 20-30 mph with higher gusts to near 40! The big travel days leading up to Thanksgiving look breezy and unsettled with chances for rain and even some thunderstorms both Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. We catch a break in the rain most of Wednesday and early Thanksgiving Day. However, a new system arrives Thanksgiving afternoon with shower chances returning. Occasional rain for Black Friday and the remainder of the holiday weekend. Highs dip to near 50° on Thanksgiving Day before some warming over the weekend. Another shot of chilly air arrives as we close out November and start December.

TUESDAY: Breezy and Mild, Showers Developing Late

High 63, Low 57, winds S 15, Gusts to 40 at Night

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy and Mild

High 62, Low 33, winds SW-20, Gusts to 45 Early

THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY): Showers Possible Late

High 50, Low 37, winds NE-5

