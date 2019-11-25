Turning Windy and Wet!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Monday, November 25, 2019
Monday was nice, but the winds of change take over as we head into Tuesday. Winds will be gusty from the south at 20-30 mph with higher gusts to near 40! The big travel days leading up to Thanksgiving look breezy and unsettled with chances for rain and even some thunderstorms both Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. We catch a break in the rain most of Wednesday and early Thanksgiving Day. However, a new system arrives Thanksgiving afternoon with shower chances returning. Occasional rain for Black Friday and the remainder of the holiday weekend. Highs dip to near 50° on Thanksgiving Day before some warming over the weekend. Another shot of chilly air arrives as we close out November and start December.
TUESDAY: Breezy and Mild, Showers Developing Late
High 63, Low 57, winds S 15, Gusts to 40 at Night
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy and Mild
High 62, Low 33, winds SW-20, Gusts to 45 Early
THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY): Showers Possible Late
High 50, Low 37, winds NE-5