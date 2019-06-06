Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center opens program for opioid addicted mothers

Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center opens Maternal Opioid Medical Stabilization program for expectant mothers.

"Everyone that is involved in this program, including the physicians, is one hundred percent passionate about helping people that are struggling with addiction," said Jessica Embry, Director of Addiction Services.

Every 25 minutes a baby withdrawing from an opioid is born in the United States, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The number of babies born exposed to drugs and alcohol in the U.S has increased dramatically over the last ten years.

"Our goal is to get pregnant women involved early. These are typically moms who don't show up for prenatal care and they come in with their problems and their medical problems unannounced and deliver on our doorstep and were having to deal with these so it's a problem we're dealing with already," said Dr. Sam Buck, OBGYN Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.

Opioid withdrawal in a newborn causes a condition called Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS). Babies who are born with NAS may suffer from a lifetime of health issues.

Any expectant mother suffering from opioid use disorder may be considered for admission into the MOMS program. An assessment will be conducted before being admitted into the program. Patients are under the 24-hour supervision of medical professionals.

The typical length of stay in the MOMS program is two to seven days. An individualized treatment plan will be provided when it is time for the patient to be discharged.

"If you need help, please don't hesitate to call us. You don't have to be scared, it really is one program that is here to be helpful. Please know that when you call, no one is going to get in any trouble, no one is going to judge you, we are here to help," said Embry.

For more information on the Maternal Opioid Medical Stabilization program call Jessica Embry @ (270)-200-4477 or visit this website.

