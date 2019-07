Twitter appears to be back after outage

Twitter was down for about an hour, and the company says it is investigating a problem with its service . Users across the U.S. are now able to access the site in some places, as well as Tweet deck.

The company is not saying how widespread the outage was. The disruption appears to be affecting both web-based and mobile users.

Outages were widespread in Twitter's early years, so much so that a cartoon "fail whale" the company would put up during outages came to symbolize Twitter almost as much as its little blue bird icon. The whale was retired in 2013, largely because Twitter didn't want to be associated with what it represented any more. After all, outages had become far less common.

The outage is occurring as President Donald Trump convenes a White House conference of like-minded critics of Big Tech.

As a comparison, Twitter has around 326 million users worldwide and approximately 50 million in the U.S. Facebook has about 2.38 billion users worldwide, and 170 million in the U.S.

