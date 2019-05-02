Two Burkesville men behind bars on several drug charges

Updated: Thu 10:50 PM, May 02, 2019

Burkesville, Ky. (WBKO) -- Two Burksville men are behind bars after being arrested on several drug charges.

While conducting a traffic stop, Officer Keaton Williams located and seized 17.2 grams of crystal meth, over $900 in cash and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

28-year-old Jimmie Otterson of Burkesville was arrested for DUI (1st offense), possession of controlled substances - hydrocodone and methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A passenger in the car, 31-year-old Michael Neathery of Burkesville was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken to the Adair County Jail.

 
