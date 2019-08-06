Two Cool Fronts To Bring Us Rain

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Look for slightly warmer temperatures Tuesday with a few scattered storms developing in the late afternoon. The passage of a frontal boundary will bring chances for rain/storms all the way into early Wednesday morning. One or two of these storms could be on the stronger side, but no widespread severe storm activity is expected. Another cool front will move through Friday afternoon with more showers and thunderstorms. It will be dry and a little less humid for the weekend but temperatures will remain warm in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, PM Showers and Thunderstorms

High 91, Low 70, winds SW-6

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Thunderstorms

High 87, Low 67, winds NW-8

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Afternoon Thunderstorms

High 89, Low 70, winds W-9

