Two Franklin men issued warrants related to stealing from cars

Two Franklin men have been issued warrants connected to a string of car break-ins.

Franklin Police Department said between January 19 and March 27, Devon West and Patrick Davis roamed several residential areas of Franklin on foot, checking vehicles for unlocked doors. Police say they stole anything valuable when they could.

According to police, Davis admitted to "breaking into" as many as 50 parked vehicles with West. Police said west had stolen at least two handguns, with Davis admitting that a Taurus 9mm handgun was stolen from Redbud Drive that was eventually used in a drive by shooting in Warren County.

West, already in custody, was served with a warrant charging him with two counts of theft by unlawful taking - firearm and several counts of theft of contents from a vehicle.

Davis is listed as a fugitive and has an outstanding warrant with several counts of theft of contents from a vehicle.