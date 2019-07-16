Two Franklin residents charged with child abuse

Kentucky State Police has arrested two people in Franklin on criminal abuse charges.

KSP says after an investigation, Kyna Leann Latham, 35, and Shelton M. Rice, 23, were arrested Monday afternoon on charges of Criminal Abuse 1st degree –Child 12 or under.

Latham and Rice were arrested as the result of the investigation by KSP detectives that began on Friday, July 12, originating at an area hospital involving a related juvenile, which was in their care.

Latham and Rice were both charged with one count of Criminal Abuse 1st degree with the victim being under 12 years of age. Each charge is a Class C felony.

KSP was assisted by the Franklin Police Department and Simpson County Cabinet for Families and Children. No further information is available at this time.