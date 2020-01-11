Two General Motors employees arrested for racing Corvettes

Kentucky State Police say two General Motors employees were arrested after driving new 2020 Corvette Stingrays Wednesday after racing on Lovers Lane in Bowling Green.

27-year-old Alexander Thim, of West Bloomfield, Mich., and 30-year-old Mark Derkatz, of Windsor, Ontario, were stopped by Kentucky State Police and arrested on charges of racing a motor vehicle on a public highway, reckless driving and speeding 26 mph over the speed limit or greater.

According to the arrest citation, Thim was driving a red Corvette reaching speeds of up to 120 mph in the left lane of Lovers Lane, while Derkatz was driving a white Corvette traveling as high as 100 mph in the right lane. The speed limit on Lovers Lane is 45 mph.

The cars were stopped about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday by KSP at Lovers Lane and Olde Towne Boulevard. The Kentucky State Trooper says three Corvettes turn on Scottsville Road onto Ken Bale Blvd and accelerate heavily. All three made a left turn onto Middle Bridge Road and then right onto Lovers Lane.

According to the arrest citation, when both drivers were pulled over, they told the trooper that they were employees at General Motors and had just been at Cue Time Cocktails and Billiards. The citation also says the odor of an alcoholic breath on both drivers.

Thim and Derkatz were arraigned Thursday in Warren District Court and are scheduled to return to court Feb. 18 for a pretrial conference.

They have both been released from the Warren County Regional Jail on a $1,000 bond.