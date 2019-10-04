Two Glasgow men arrested in connection with theft of tools and knives

Two Glasgow men were arrested in connection with a theft in Metcalfe County.

On Thursday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a theft complaint on Randolph Summer Shade Road near the Summer Shade community of Metcalfe County.

The property owner reported the theft of approximately $3000 worth of tools and knives.

MCSO was able to develop two suspects in the theft, and later found them at a residence on West Scrivener Road in Barren County.

Several of the stolen tools were recovered at this location and returned to the owner.

James P. Ballard and Zackary S. Williams were placed under arrest and charged with Receiving Stolen Property (Under $10,000).

