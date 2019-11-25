Two Green County High School students are headed to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Two sophomores from Green County High School will be performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Sidney Jones will be playing the flute and Katlin Gentry will be playing the clarinet. According to Jones' parents, the pair are of only 15 sophomores selected out of the 240 members.

The students will be marching with the Macy's Great American Marching Band which features students from across the United States.

Students are selected to be band members through an application and competitive band audition.

Sidney and Katlin have been playing in the Green County Marching Band for five years.

