Two Leitchfield residents arrested on drug charges after K9 alerts sheriff's deputies

The Grayson County Sheriff's Department responded to a complaint of two people allegedly under the influence of intoxicants.

The responding sergeant noticed a woman slumped over in the passenger seat of a silver 2003 Buick Century. The sheriff's department sent its K-9, Marco, around the car. Marco alerted to the driver’s side door to the odor of narcotics. A search revealed the presence of drug paraphernalia as well as suspected methamphetamine under the driver’s seat. The substance was field tested and came back positive for meth. Police also discovered several pills, including Gabapentin, during the search.

The driver, 51-year-old Eric Whitmore, and the passenger, 38 year-old Kristian Rye, both of Leitchfield, were arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Meth), Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Rye was also charged with Public Intoxication and Whitmore with Failure to Produce Insurance Card and No Registration Receipt. Both were taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.