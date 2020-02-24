Two Muhlenberg County men arrested after being accused of trespassing and stealing trees

On Sunday a KSP trooper saw two men on Nonnell Cutoff Road loading logs onto a truck and trailer, which had no rear tail lamps.

Police say Michael Lambert, 42, of Greenville, and Dillon Noffsinger, 26, of Bremen trespassed on private property and cut down trees, which they were in the process of stealing.

Lambert was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, where he was charged with:

- theft by unlawful taking u/$500 or more but u/$10,000

- criminal trespassing - 3rd degree

- no registration receipt

- no registration plates

- improper equipment

- instructional permit violations

- dragging stones or logs on highway

Dillon Noffsinger was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, where he was charged with:

- theft by unlawful taking u/$500 or more but u/$10,000

- criminal trespassing - 3rd degree

- dragging stones or logs on highway

- drug paraphernalia buy/possess

Mug shots were not immediately available.