Two Ohio State University Football players have been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges.

The Franklin County Jail’s website lists Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint as inmates.

An Ohio State spokesperson sail in a statement that the school is aware of the students’ arrests.

The statement read in part, “They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program.”

It isn’t yet clear if Riep and Wint have attorneys or when they are due in court.