Two Russellville children killed in accident

Two Russellville students were killed in a car crash Sunday night.

Superintendent Bart Flener posted a statement to Facebook saying a second grader, Sebastian Davis at Stevenson Elementary School and a preschool student, Olivia Leek at Russellville Preschool Academy were killed in the Indiana accident.

The post said Trinity Davis, a third grader at Stevenson Elementary, was also involved in the accident and is being treated for injuries at this time.

Flener said school counselors as well as counselors from the Green River Regional Education Cooperative will be available to students and staff as needed.

The post gave tips for parents to support children including encouraging them to ask questions and being aware they may want to record their feelings in a journal.

See the full post below.